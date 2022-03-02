SafeCoin Trading Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $951.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 51.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,773.95 or 1.00221299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.00228256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00139399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00280106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00026523 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.