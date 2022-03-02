Safe Reaches Market Capitalization of $255.39 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $255.39 million and approximately $484,592.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.26 or 0.00027639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.