Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,732,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SRMX remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,831,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,756,617. Saddle Ranch Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saddle Ranch Media (SRMX)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.