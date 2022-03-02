Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,732,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SRMX remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,831,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,756,617. Saddle Ranch Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. The company was founded on October 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.