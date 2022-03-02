Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

RYI opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

