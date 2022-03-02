Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.87.

Several analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($23.03) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

