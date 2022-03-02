Ryan Maughan Acquires 5,912 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Maughan acquired 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £4,966.08 ($6,663.20).

Shares of TRT opened at GBX 76 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.31. Transense Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.40 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £12.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00.

About Transense Technologies (Get Rating)

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

