Ryan Maughan Acquires 5,912 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Maughan acquired 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £4,966.08 ($6,663.20).
Shares of TRT opened at GBX 76 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.31. Transense Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.40 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £12.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00.
