Ruben S. Martin Acquires 27,000 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMLP stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

