Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,065. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
