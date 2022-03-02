Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.68

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 9236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

