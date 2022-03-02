Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 336.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

RGLD opened at $126.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

