Royal Bank of Canada Sells 686 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 679.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $379.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.89 and a beta of 0.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.87 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.