Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,366 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Herc were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Herc by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

