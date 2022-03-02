Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$18.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEGXF. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of AEGXF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

