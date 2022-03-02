Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.79 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 290.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in InMode were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

