Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.36 Million Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,517 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

IYM opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.30 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

