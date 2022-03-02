Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

