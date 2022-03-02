Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$16.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

NYSE ERF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 276,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

