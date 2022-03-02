Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.69) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 420 ($5.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.44).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 318.80 ($4.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 290.80 ($3.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.39.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

