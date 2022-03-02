Roth Capital Cuts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $75.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $137.05.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.