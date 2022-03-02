Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.