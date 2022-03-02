Ronald Tascarella Sells 1,000 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $17,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.
About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.
