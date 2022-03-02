Ronald Tascarella Sells 1,000 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $17,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

