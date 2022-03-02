Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will report sales of $580.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $535.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Rollins by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

