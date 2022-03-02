Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMCF opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
