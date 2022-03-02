Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.81.
RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Roche (Get Rating)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.