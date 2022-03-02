Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Roche by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Roche by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

