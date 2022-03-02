Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 6.9%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $46.75. 244,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,874,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion and a PE ratio of -43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roblox by 204.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 159,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

