Robert W. Baird Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $46.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.24. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

