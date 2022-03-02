Robert A. Michael Sells 43,105 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABBV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,487,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,874. The firm has a market cap of $261.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

