Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 8.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian traded as low as 61.18 and last traded at 61.63. Approximately 349,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,489,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 67.56.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 126.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 74.61.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

