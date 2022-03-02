Rise (RISE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $337,083.15 and approximately $111.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045896 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,426,633 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

