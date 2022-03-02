RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RingCentral in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNG. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

RNG opened at $125.83 on Monday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $117.49 and a 12 month high of $388.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RingCentral by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.