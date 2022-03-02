Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.89.

Get Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) alerts:

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.