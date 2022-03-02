Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.89.
About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)
