Reviewing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CONMED and Nuwellis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 4.21 $62.54 million $1.94 74.51 Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.34 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.26

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CONMED and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $161.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 650.75%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.19% 13.20% 5.66% Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Summary

CONMED beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

