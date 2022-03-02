Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $23.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

