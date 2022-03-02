Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in February

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Resonate Blends stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Resonate Blends has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

