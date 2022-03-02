Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rapid7 (RPD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) recently:

2/16/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

2/10/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00.

2/7/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

1/19/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $120.00.

1/18/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00.

1/7/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/1/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.23. 775,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,471. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.41. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after buying an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $26,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 186,816 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

