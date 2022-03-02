Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trevali Mining Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$113.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

