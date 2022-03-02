Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.85.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,856.67.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,277.78%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

