Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Harsco Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harsco in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.43 million, a P/E ratio of -300.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Harsco has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,315 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harsco by 1,233.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $15,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

