Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DISH Network Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for DISH Network in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.
Shares of DISH stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
