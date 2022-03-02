Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSG. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services has a one year low of $90.35 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.