Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.18. Repay shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 7,482 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Repay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Repay by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Repay by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Repay by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

