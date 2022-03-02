Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Repay stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Repay by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Repay by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,552 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

