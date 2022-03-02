Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Down 0.2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 601 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 616 ($8.27). Approximately 303,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 617 ($8.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 679.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 666.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £489.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

