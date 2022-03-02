Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.80 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

