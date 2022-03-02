Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 5,200 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Urban One were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Urban One by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,413,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban One by 51.4% in the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,383,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 469,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 934,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 26.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

