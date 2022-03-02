Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.