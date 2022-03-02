Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.28. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

