Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.60 Million in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 126.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJI. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $34.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

