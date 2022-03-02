Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 22,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

