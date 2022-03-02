Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,309.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57.
In related news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
About Red Violet (Get Rating)
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
