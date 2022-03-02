Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,309.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57.

In related news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 1,732.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

